FNB Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256,687.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and $256,687.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

