Formation Fi Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $1.32 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

