Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.48. Fortis shares last traded at C$56.26, with a volume of 611,178 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9342001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

