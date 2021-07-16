Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 1,741,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,060. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

