Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 465,311 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

