Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 26,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical volume of 2,653 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

