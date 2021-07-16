Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.74.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 149,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $902.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.