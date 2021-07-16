FOX Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.49 Million (FOX)

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, FOX Token has traded up 136.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOX Token has a market cap of $8.49 million and $4.93 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

About FOX Token

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling FOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

