Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Franchise Group worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

