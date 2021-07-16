Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded down C$2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$189.93. The stock had a trading volume of 394,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,436. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.84.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.