Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. O’neil purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

