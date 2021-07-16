Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.19 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $233.19 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00145461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.90 or 1.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 233,401,757 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

