Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 805,316 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805,316 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,318,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.60% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $23,202,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

