Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.29% of Impinj worth $45,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $12,365,000. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 422.5% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 85.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $43.60 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $78,840.00. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $639,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

