Fred Alger Management LLC Has $27.24 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,706 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

