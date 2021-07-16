Fred Alger Management LLC Has $40.10 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,974 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

