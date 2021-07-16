Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.67% of LendingTree worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

