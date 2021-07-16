Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 686,186 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 501.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,186 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Anaplan worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock worth $12,020,414 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

