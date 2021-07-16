Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 65,145 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,145 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $252.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $254.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

