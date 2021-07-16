Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 9,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile (NYSE:FACT)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.