Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 11,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.