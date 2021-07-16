French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.39 ($0.24). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 26,289 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a market cap of £17.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.55.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

