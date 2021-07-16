Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $1,254,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $1,254,000.00.

FRPT opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -613.72 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

