FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $59.03. Approximately 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FRP by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FRP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.