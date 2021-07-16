FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 1,007,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

