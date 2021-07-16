FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.07. 36,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.