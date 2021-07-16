FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 5,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.