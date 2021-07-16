Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 1,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.