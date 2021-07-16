FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.93 or 0.00082698 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $210.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

