fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $25.69

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $26.90. fuboTV shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 6,616 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

