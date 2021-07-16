Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.35. Approximately 6,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 747,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.