Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Volume Tops $44,936.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $316,670.63 and $44,936.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,971,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,125 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.