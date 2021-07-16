Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 239,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 6,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,944. The stock has a market cap of $343.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

