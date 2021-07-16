FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Reaches $20,089.47

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $20,089.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00224409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.00773539 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

