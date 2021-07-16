FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FutureWorld shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 72,354,812 shares trading hands.

FutureWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana.

