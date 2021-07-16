FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

FITB opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.