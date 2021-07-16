FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

