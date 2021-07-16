FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

