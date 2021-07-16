FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

