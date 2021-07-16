FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

