FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.
In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.