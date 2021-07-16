FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.95.

TSE:KL opened at C$52.99 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.60.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

