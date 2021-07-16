FY2021 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$69.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$70.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

