FY2021 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Increased by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.