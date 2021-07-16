FY2021 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

WETF opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

