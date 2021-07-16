FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.