FY2022 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
