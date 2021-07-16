FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

