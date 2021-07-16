GAMB Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $4,895.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.