GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of GameStop worth $58,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $209,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GME opened at $166.82 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

