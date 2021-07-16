GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $166.82

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.82, but opened at $174.53. GameStop shares last traded at $173.53, with a volume of 1,332 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

